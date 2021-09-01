Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Short Interest Update

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 881,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CDAK opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Codiak BioSciences has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $12,774,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 980,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 646,861 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $8,224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 445,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 70.9% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,030,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 427,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

