Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the July 29th total of 4,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

CDE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,161. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDE. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

