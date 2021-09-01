Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the July 29th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
COGNY opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Cogna Educação has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.
Cogna Educação Company Profile
