Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in August

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 29th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSF. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 38.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter.

PSF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,599. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

