Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 29th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of PSF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $31.60. 24,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,599. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $32.50.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
Further Reading: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.