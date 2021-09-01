Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) were up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 5,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 85,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.10. The company has a market cap of C$115.21 million and a P/E ratio of 35.31.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

