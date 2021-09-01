Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $85.54 Average PT from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 53.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 228,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 79,276 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 105.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 479,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 246,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 700.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 520,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 455,776 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

