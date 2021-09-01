Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.85. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 67,641 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after buying an additional 190,576 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 48.0% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

