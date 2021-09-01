CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. 2,646,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,620. CommScope has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 16.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CommScope by 103.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 610,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CommScope by 2.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59,348 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

