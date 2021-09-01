Comparing Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $11.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Kimco Realty pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Equinix has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Kimco Realty and Equinix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.06 billion 8.93 $1.00 billion $1.17 18.62 Equinix $6.00 billion 12.62 $369.78 million $24.76 34.07

Kimco Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equinix. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kimco Realty and Equinix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 2 10 0 2.83 Equinix 0 2 16 1 2.95

Kimco Realty presently has a consensus target price of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.47%. Equinix has a consensus target price of $880.94, indicating a potential upside of 4.45%. Given Kimco Realty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Equinix.

Volatility & Risk

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 37.93% 7.35% 3.60% Equinix 5.40% 5.21% 2.03%

Summary

Equinix beats Kimco Realty on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc. engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Jay Steven Adelson and Albert M. Avery, IV on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

