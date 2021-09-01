Comparing Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) & Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and Zevia PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -30.22% -186.64% -65.00% Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Reed’s and Zevia PBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $41.62 million 1.50 -$10.18 million ($0.17) -3.93 Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zevia PBC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reed’s.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Reed’s and Zevia PBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zevia PBC 0 2 4 0 2.67

Reed’s presently has a consensus price target of $1.55, indicating a potential upside of 131.86%. Zevia PBC has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 39.29%. Given Reed’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reed’s is more favorable than Zevia PBC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reed’s beats Zevia PBC on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

