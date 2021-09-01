Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to report sales of $80.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.40 million and the highest is $81.39 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $77.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $310.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $311.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $325.99 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

BBCP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 60,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 925,944 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,134,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,732,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.