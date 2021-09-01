Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Condor Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $86.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 53.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

