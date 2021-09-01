CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP John Jed Kennedy Sells 4,240 Shares

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Jed Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of CONMED stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26.

CNMD opened at $131.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.60. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $69.60 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.32.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CONMED by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CONMED by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,656,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

