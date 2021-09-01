Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 3,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 346,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

CONN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $722.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $60,686.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,229.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 153.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at about $9,483,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

