Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 3,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 346,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.
CONN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
The company has a market cap of $722.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.
In other Conn’s news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $60,686.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,229.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 153.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at about $9,483,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
