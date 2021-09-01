Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after purchasing an additional 570,791 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 895,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,210,000 after buying an additional 431,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,329,000 after purchasing an additional 383,954 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

