Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Consolidated Water has raised its dividend payment by 51.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consolidated Water stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.45% of Consolidated Water worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

