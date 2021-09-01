Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after acquiring an additional 352,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.94 and a 200 day moving average of $228.62. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

