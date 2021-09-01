Contrasting Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Waterstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A Waterstone Financial 28.39% 22.30% 4.24%

0.3% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bancorp 34 and Waterstone Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Waterstone Financial has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.74%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Dividends

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Waterstone Financial pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Waterstone Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Waterstone Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.88 $710,000.00 N/A N/A Waterstone Financial $322.50 million 1.59 $81.14 million $3.30 6.17

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Bancorp 34 on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also offers real estate and commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in June 2013 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.

