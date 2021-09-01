Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMMC shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Copper Mountain Mining stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 888,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.57. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.80 and a 12 month high of C$5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$667.45 million and a P/E ratio of 6.02.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 56,400 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$210,896.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,843,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$141,507,253.51. Insiders sold a total of 306,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,007 in the last 90 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

