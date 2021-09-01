Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 576,193 shares.The stock last traded at $56.97 and had previously closed at $56.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,302 shares of company stock worth $2,557,635. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

