Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.64

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $5.51. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $900.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 51.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth $125,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)

