Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to report sales of $492.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $504.40 million. Corsair Gaming reported sales of $457.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,223,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,274 shares in the company, valued at $104,799,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,408,411 shares of company stock worth $285,830,540 over the last three months. 71.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 106,271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,259,000. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,585. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

