Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lifted by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after purchasing an additional 544,058 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

COST opened at $455.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $425.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $460.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

