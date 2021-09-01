Cowen Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $260.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $180.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Albemarle stock opened at $236.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $244.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

