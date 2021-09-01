Cowen Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $260.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $180.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.
Albemarle stock opened at $236.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $244.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56.
In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
