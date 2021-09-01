CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Announces GBX 5 Dividend

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CPP stock opened at GBX 478 ($6.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 463.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 497.56. The company has a market capitalization of £42.17 million and a P/E ratio of 327.63. CPPGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 239 ($3.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 585 ($7.64).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.30) price objective on shares of CPPGroup in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

