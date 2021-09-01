CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Announces GBX 5 Dividend

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CPP stock opened at GBX 478 ($6.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 463.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 497.56. The company has a market capitalization of £42.17 million and a P/E ratio of 327.63. CPPGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 239 ($3.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 585 ($7.64).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.30) price objective on shares of CPPGroup in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

