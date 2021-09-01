Creative Planning Has $2.45 Million Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,486 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 26,689 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PID opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $18.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

