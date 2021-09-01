Creative Planning Invests $2.58 Million in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,724 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,112 shares of company stock worth $5,133,922. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average is $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $144.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.