Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of A opened at $175.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on A. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

