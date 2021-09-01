Credit Suisse Group Boosts Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$60.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.20. 8,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609. Emera has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

