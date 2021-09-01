Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.88.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. Criteo has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Criteo’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Criteo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,834,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,672,000 after buying an additional 216,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,788,000 after acquiring an additional 286,708 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,547,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,993,000 after acquiring an additional 507,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,418 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

