Critical Analysis: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) & Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Stable Road Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 10.34% 2.81% 1.65% Stable Road Acquisition N/A -768.58% -22.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Stable Road Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $747.70 million 4.10 $79.60 million $0.19 130.11 Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Stable Road Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Stable Road Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 4 4 0 2.50 Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.28%.

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats Stable Road Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

