Critical Analysis: Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) versus Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Regulus Therapeutics and Kintara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics N/A -60.97% -38.61% Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -131.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Regulus Therapeutics and Kintara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kintara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Regulus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.93%. Kintara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 327.63%. Given Kintara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kintara Therapeutics is more favorable than Regulus Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kintara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regulus Therapeutics and Kintara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics $10.01 million 6.74 -$15.73 million ($0.45) -1.72 Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.13 million ($0.77) -1.97

Kintara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regulus Therapeutics. Kintara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regulus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics beats Kintara Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease. RGLS4326 is an anti-miR targeting miR-17 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The firm is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug product candidates in renal, hepatic, and central nervous systems diseases. The company was founded on September 5, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

