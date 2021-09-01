Critical Review: FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) and UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) and UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FalconStor Software and UiPath, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A UiPath 2 11 8 0 2.29

UiPath has a consensus price target of $73.38, suggesting a potential upside of 16.11%. Given UiPath’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UiPath is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of UiPath shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of UiPath shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FalconStor Software and UiPath’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $14.77 million 1.72 $1.14 million N/A N/A UiPath N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FalconStor Software has higher revenue and earnings than UiPath.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software 10.06% -32.78% 34.20% UiPath N/A N/A N/A

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc. provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows. The company also offers UiPath Robots, which emulates human behavior to execute the processes built in UiPath Studio; and UiPath Orchestrator that tracks and logs robot activity, along with what people do in tandem to maintain strict compliance and governance through dashboards and visualization tools. In addition, it provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

