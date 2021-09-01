Critical Review: Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) & Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) and Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

75.5% of Galera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Galera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Galera Therapeutics and Tower One Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galera Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Galera Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.73%. Given Galera Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Galera Therapeutics is more favorable than Tower One Wireless.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galera Therapeutics and Tower One Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$74.22 million ($2.98) -3.01 Tower One Wireless $6.81 million 1.30 -$1.76 million N/A N/A

Tower One Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than Galera Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Galera Therapeutics and Tower One Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galera Therapeutics N/A -492.85% -85.06% Tower One Wireless -43.79% N/A -27.19%

Volatility & Risk

Galera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Galera Therapeutics beats Tower One Wireless on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease. It is also involved in developing GC4711, a superoxide dismutase mimetic product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with SBRT in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Tower One Wireless Company Profile

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was founded in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.