Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $23.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cross Country Healthcare traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 11669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 83.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $826.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

