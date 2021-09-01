Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.33 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCRN. Truist upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.31.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $693,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,502 shares of company stock worth $2,211,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96,502 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

