CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Announces Earnings Results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.49. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.74.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $1,338,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

