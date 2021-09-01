CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.391-1.409 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.430-$0.490 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.15.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $8.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.51. 426,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,937. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.49. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,334 shares of company stock worth $70,402,213 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.