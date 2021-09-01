JMP Securities Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $310.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.11.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.66 and its 200 day moving average is $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

