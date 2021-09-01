CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Summit Insights

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by Summit Insights from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRWD. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.22.

CRWD opened at $281.00 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.66 and a 200-day moving average of $225.49.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,334 shares of company stock worth $70,402,213. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

