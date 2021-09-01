CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $305.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $296.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.48.

CRWD stock opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $289.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,334 shares of company stock worth $70,402,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

