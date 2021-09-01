Cryptocean Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $610,140.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $21.12 million and $610,140.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00005414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.49 or 0.00831401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00048814 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.