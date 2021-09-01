Cryptonite (XCN) Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $351,715.02 and $24.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,608.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.71 or 0.07562611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.23 or 0.01338948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.74 or 0.00368354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00136816 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.28 or 0.00617393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00364576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00346982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.