Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Cryptopay has a market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $1,131.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00059813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00131240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00833959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00048778 BTC.

Cryptopay Coin Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,381,045 coins. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

