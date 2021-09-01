CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Stock Price Down 7%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.69 and last traded at $50.76. Approximately 2,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 240,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

