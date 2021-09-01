Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 125.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $216.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reduced their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.