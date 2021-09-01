Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $145,000 Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,207,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 77,591 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $562.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.84. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.318 per share. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

