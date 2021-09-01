Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $85,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

