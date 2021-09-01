Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1,958.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $117,083,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after acquiring an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Bio-Techne by 134.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bio-Techne by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after acquiring an additional 116,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 176.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,588,000 after acquiring an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,484,673. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $499.14 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $511.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.51. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.84, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.64.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.